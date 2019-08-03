Ladycats looking for state tourney berth

PORTLAND – Gregory-Portland head coach Adrian Smith has all the tools needed for her Ladycats to finally get past the Class 5A Region Tournament and reach the state tournament. Last year the Ladycats reached the finals of the regional tournament after finishing the season with a 36-8 record.
A cast of talented seniors may help G-P reach that goal. Returning for the Ladycats are Colby Gonzalez (libero), Camryn Jones (middle blocker), Samantha Kuzma (setter), Chloe Rodriguez (middle blocker) and Julianne Saathoff (defensive specialist).
Smith also will rely on returning juniors Kandice Rowe (outside hitter), Preslee Carter (offensive hitter), Ashley Bonner (offensive hitter) and Alexis Vasquez (defensive specialist).