Ladycats 2nd at G-P Suppercup Tourney

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycat soccer team picked up a 4-0 home win over CC Ray Tuesday night at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.
Osiris Duarte, Jenna Burkham, Karlee Friebele and Laura Jasso had the goals with Sophia Jimenez picking up a pair of assists. Ethany Castillo and Makayla Rodriguez each had one assist.
The Ladycats opened their SuperCup Tourney with a 1-0 setback at the hands of San Antonio Brennan. G-P bounced back to beat Victoria West 2-0. Rayven Folse and Burkham each had a goal and Duarte picked up both assists.
G-P then defeated Rockport-Fulton 4-1 with Castillo, Jasso, Makayla Tyler and Burkham each scoring one goal. Jasso, Tyler and Burkham each had one goal. The Ladycats then beat Fossil Ridge 2-1 with Burkham picking up both goals while Castillo and Jimenez each finishing with one assist.
The Ladycats bested San Antonio Veterans Memorial 1-0 as Duarte had the lone goal after a Castillo assist.
In the championship match Saturday, the Ladycats fell to Brennan in a shootout 5-4. Laura Jasso, Bella Barter, Karlee Friebele and Makayla Tyler each scored during the penalty kick shootout.