Ladycats roll past Lady Hornets

PORTLAND – It was pitted as the top game in district, a matchup of state-ranked teams, but after all was said and done the Gregory-Portland Ladycat volleyball team left no question, they are the team to beat.
The Ladycats rolled past Flour Bluff 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 at Wildcat Gym Friday afternoon.
Chloe Rodriguez, who finished with 18 kills and 10 blocks, was dominant at the net for the Ladycats.
“We went in to the game really wanting to win in three,” Rodriguez said. “Last year it was back and forth between us. But this year we wanted it to be undisputed. Colby (Gonzalez), Sam (Kuzma), Jules (Julianna Saathoff), Camy (Jones), and I want to go out strong for our last year. And I think that the sweep over Flour Bluff for our district opener started things off on the right foot.”
Kuzma added 34 assists, five kills, four digs and three digs, followed by Gonzalez with 12 digs, one ace, an assist and one ace. Saathoff added six digs, one ace and an assist, Ashley Bonner finished with four kills and three blocks, Alexis Vasquez turned in two digs and one kill, Jones picked up five kills and junior Kandice Rowe had 14 digs, 10 kills and a block.
On Tuesday night the Ladycats traveled to Laredo and returned with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-11 sweep of Cigarroa.
Chloe Rodriguez finished the night with 10 kills, three blocks and an assist followed by Samantha Kuzma with 26 assists, five kills, two digs and a block, Colby Gonzalez had five aces and three digs, Canyen Rodriguez finished with six assists, three aces and one dig, Kandice Rowe turned in 11 kills and five digs, Sydney Kuzma picked up seven kills, two blocks and a pair of digs, Preslee Carter added two aces and a kill, while Julianna Saathoff and Ashley Bonner each had four digs, Alexis Vasquez had three and Lindsey Rodriguez pitched in two digs.