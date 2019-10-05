Ladycats sweep Alice, Laredo Martin

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats held both Alice and Laredo Martin in single digits during their matches as the Ladycats cruised by both to raise their district mark to 5-0, 34-4 on the season.
Last Friday at Alice the Ladycats had little trouble disposing of Alice 25-7, 25-9, 25-6 at Coyote Gym.
Chloe Rodriguez and Kandice Rowe had 10 kills each, Samantha Kuzma tallied four kills, three aces, two digs and 21 assists, Camy Jones had seven kills, three aces and two digs, Ashley Bonner added one kill, Taylor Borden picked up one kill and an ace, Preslee Carter added one ace, Colby Gonzalez finished with 12 aces and two digs, Sydney Kuzma had two digs and Canyen Rodriguez added eight assists.
Tuesday the Ladycats had an easy time with visiting Laredo Martin, winning 25-8, 25-6, 25-5. Camy Jones had nine kills and four blocks, Colby Gonzalez added nine digs and four aces, Kandice Rowe picked up 16 kills and Chloe Rodriguez added nine. Samantha Kuzma had 26 assists, Canyen Rodriguez added nine assists, Preslee Carter had two blocks and Julianne Saathoff added five digs.