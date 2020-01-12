Ladycats upend Calallen

PORTLAND – The Gregory-Portland Ladycats picked up their initial district basketball win Friday afternoon, hanging on for a 35-34 win at Wildcat Gym.
The Ladycats trailed 7-4 after one period before using a 14-7 second period to take an 18-14 halftime lead. With the score 24-20 G-P entering the final period, the Ladycats took a 31-24 lead with 4:57 left in the game. Calallen closed within one before G-P extended their margin to 35-29 with 57 seconds remaining in the game. Calallen scored the final five points of the game before the Ladycats hung on for the win despite missing 13 free throws on the afternoon.
Hailey Reyna scored seven of her team-high 11 points in the final period followed by Kaitlyn Atkinson with nine, Taylyn Scott added six, Peyton Flinn finished with five and Kiera Vest had four.