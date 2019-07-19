Ledwig new DC for Sinton Pirates

SINTON – Joseph Ledwig has been tabbed as the new defensive coordinator for the Sinton Pirates. Ledwig, one of the first additions for AD Michael Troutman, also comes from Class 6A Klein Collins High School.
Ledwig was the outside linebackers coach there, but also has coached defensive backs and the defensive line, so he brings a wealth of experience to his first coordinator position.
Ledwig, who brings with him his wife, Emily, and daughter Blake with him, also has coached track and field at the varsity level.