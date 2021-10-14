The Odem Owls came out to start the second half after battling through a 7-7 first half before a power outage forced a 1 1/2-hour delay.
After play resumed at 11 p.m., the Owls used their dominating ground attack to pull away from the Greyhounds, winning the District 16-3A Division II contest, 28-7.
Rains during the day had already postponed parents night festivities, but it was not going to hinder the start of the game.
Odem started the scoring in the first quarter when Hunter Dawson connected with Leon Brown on a 23-yard scoring pass. Diego Rodriguez added the point after, handing the Owls a 7-0 lead with 4:03 on the clock.
The Greyhounds tied the game with 4:39 left in the half after a 5-yard scoring run by JJ Acosta, sending the game into the half tied 7-7.
Just before the third quarter was set to start, the lights went out, leaving just one light with power. After the long delay, the game started back up.
The Owls came out and dominated the final two quarters, scoring three touchdowns in the second half while the defense shut out the Greyhounds.
Hunter Dawson scored on a 12-yard run with 8:56 remaining in the third quarter making it 13-7.
Four minutes later, Mark Moreno ran outside and dashed 62 yards for the Owl score. Dawson got the two-point conversion extending the Odem margin to 21-7. While the Owl defense raised the pressure on the Taft offense, the Odem offense got one last score. Marcus Martinez scored on a 9-yard run and Rodriguez added the point after with 5:05 left in the game to make the final score 28-7 Owls.
Dawson finished with a game high 92 yards rushing and completed three passes for 39 yards. Martinez finished with 84 yards and Moreno added 78 more while Brown had two receptions for 43 yards and Marco Gonzales had one catch for 7 yards.
Noah Ramirez and Diego Rodriguez led the Owl defense with 10 tackles apiece. Two of Ramirez’s 10 stops were for a loss.
Acosta finished the night with 149 passing yards for the Greyhounds. He also led the team in rushing with 25 yards on the ground.
Josh Suarez, Efrain Ozuna and Jacob Martinez paced the Greyhound defense with six tackles apiece.
Odem upped its mark to 6-0 on the year with the victory and also improved to 2-0 in district play.
The Owls are currently tied atop the district standings with Hebbronville, which is also 2-0 in district play and 5-0 on the year.
It was the second straight loss suffered by the Greyhounds, dropping them to 0-2 in district play and 4-2 overall.
Odem goes on the road this week to face the Banquete Bulldogs. Kickoff for that contest is 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Hounds return home to square off with visiting Santa Rosa tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m.