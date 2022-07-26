Several area students competed in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation (TAAF) regional track meet on July 9, held at Cabiness Field in Corpus Christi.
Gregory-Portland ISD had eight student athletes qualify for the state meet to be held at Cabiness Field July 21-23.
G-PISD junior Frank Gonzales took first in the 16U 100-meter dash and second in the 16U 200 meter race.
G-PISD junior Colton Harrison took first in the 18U pole vault, leaping 15 feet.
Freshman Ryder Harrison took first in the 14U pole vault, jumping 13-0, setting the Region 16 record and beating the 14U TAAF state record.
Junior Madison Snody took first in the 16U pole vault with 11-6.
Eighth grader Tristan Grimes won first in the 14U pole vault with a jump of 11-0.
Sinton junior Logan Ohler took third in the 16U pole vault and G-PISD eighth grader Jason Rhombs took second in the 14U pole vault.