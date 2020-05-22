TAFT – Taft’s Janelle Lopez’s tenacious play on the basketball court garnered her a 1st Team selection on the 29-3A All-District team. Picking up a 2nd team spot was Trinity Guajardo, and Mariel Flores was named to the Honorable Mention team.
“Janelle is a very talented player who grew so much this season. I am so proud of how she progressed throughout the year and how she grew from a quiet point guard to a vocal leader who directed her team. I am very proud of her and am very excited for how much she will grow next year,” said Taft Lady Greyhound coach Katelyn Morgan-Walker.
“Trinity was a great leader this year for her team. She worked hard throughout the year and did great going from a guard to a post for us. She was an undersized post, but she was successful because she pushed through and stayed strong. I wish I had more than one year to work with Trinity, but I’m grateful to have had her this year,” Walker added.
“Mariel was an amazing role player for us this year. She was always willing to do whatever we asked. She even had to play post for us at times, and she was always ready to be a “big girl.” I love the attitude and spunk that she brought every day to practice and games. I wish I could keep her around another year, but I’m so happy I had her this year,” Walker said.
Making the 29-3A All-District Academic team for the Lady Greyhounds were Janelle Lopez, Kelly Graves, Mariel Flores, Trinity Guajardo, Kaley Vasquez, Clarisa Martinez, Serena Martinez, Maria Sanchez and Makenzie Lopez.