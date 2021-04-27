Odem’s Christian Martinez breezed through the field at the District 29-3A Tennis Tournament to win the boys singles division in Aransas Pass, earning him a spot at the region tournament in Kerrville, April 12-13.
The team of Allison Ortiz and Daniel Laurel reached the semifinals and finished in third place overall. The doubles team of Xavier Drennon and Mark Moreno ended up in fourth place for Odem.
In the JV division, Justin Andrade won the singles championship and teammate Hayden Mitchell finished in second place. The JV mixed doubles team of Jesse Siegford and Gabriella Gonzales won the championship, Yolanda Salas teamed with Krista Beltran to finish third in the JV girls division, Joy Lerma placed third in the JV girls division while Joaquin Gamez and Javier Martinez finished third in the JV boys division.