The Mathis Lady Pirates travelled to Taft on March 8, with their perfect season on the line.
Both team’s pitchers were feeling each other out during the tight contest which remained scoreless until Mathis struck with the bases loaded in the top of the third inning.
A dribbler in the middle of the infield was picked up by Taft and rifled towards the plate but sailed over the glove of catcher Jaylynn Leal allowing three runs to score. The Lady Pirates would add one more run in the top of the sixth to take a 4-0 lead.
Mathis starter Anyssia Mendoza threw a complete game allowing one hit with 18 strikeouts in the contest.
The No. 1 Lady Pirates stayed perfect going into a district match up vs Goliad on March 11. Taft will head to George West on March 11, and look to keep their hot season going.