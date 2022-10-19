The Goliad Tigers evened their District 15-3A, Division I record to 1-1 on Oct. 7 with a 39-0 homecoming victory over the Mathis Pirates at Tiger Field.
The Tigers (4-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions to take a 33-0 lead into halftime.
Goliad went 66 yards in just five plays to score on its first offensive series.
Quarterback JP Reyes raced 26 yards on a keeper for a touchdown with just 1:29 off the first-quarter clock.
After the Tigers’ defense forced a Mathis three-and-out, Goliad went 62 yards in five for another score. A 20-yard pass from Reyes to Layden Lara set up a 14-yard touchdown run by Joseph Council.
Angel Hernandez’s extra-point kick put the Tigers up 14-0 with 5:30 left in the first quarter.
Donovan Perry ended a six-play, 43-yard touchdown drive on the Tigers’ next possession with a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter.
Goliad scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter with a 45-yard TD run by Eli Luco and 68-yard touchdown screen pass from Reyes to Lara.
A Colby Rosenquest interception set up the Tigers’ next touchdown.
Reyes tossed a 22-yard touchdown shovel pass to Demetrius Steptoe with 55 seconds to go in the third quarter.
Reyes finished the game completing 12 of 15 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns.
Goliad will travel to Aransas Pass on Oct. 14 to face the Panthers (1-6, 0-3) at 7:30 p.m.
Mathis (2-5, 0-3) has a bye week before returning to action on Oct. 21 at home against Aransas Pass.