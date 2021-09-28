The Mathis Pirates won their first game of the season Friday, Sept. 17, against George West, 43-26.
Both teams came out strong, earning two touchdowns and PATs each, and when the dust settled at the end of the first quarter, the Pirates and the Longhorns were tied, 14-14.
The matchup continued to prove nearly even for much of the second quarter, until George West found pay dirt to take a 20-14 lead into halftime.
Both teams held the other at bay throughout the third and into the fourth, when George West managed to score a single touchdown, but missed the PAT. Mathis, on the other hand, rallied back scoring 29 points.
When all was said and done, Mathis notched its first win of the season, and came away energized.
The Pirates next go up against Industrial in a home district game on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
