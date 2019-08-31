Mathis cross country earns 6th at Yoakum meet

YOAKUM – The Mathis boys cross country team picked up a sixth place finish at the Yoakum XC Invitational Meet on Saturday.
Jose Velasquez led the way with a 14th place finish with a time of 16:36. Rey Medrano was 30th (17:46), Julian Gonzalez 46th (18:25), Joseph Rivera-Gipprich 52nd (18:48) and Ivan Gonzalez finished 456th with a time of 19:28.
For the Lady Pirates, Aryana Hernandez was 44th with a time of 10:35, Jailyn Garcia was 70th (11:14), Mea Hernandez was 85th (11:51), Abigail Martinez finished 105th (12:52) and Madison Leal was 111th (13;48).
For the JV boys, Justin Cruz was 17th (17:11), Juan Resio was 28th (19:05), Nathan Alvarado took 36th (20:04), Jacob Barrera was 37th (20:17) and Isaiah Hernandez finished 41st (20:56).