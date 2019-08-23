Mathis cross country opens season at Saturday meet

PORT LAVACA – The Mathis Pirates opened their cross country season Saturday at the Calhoun’s Crabs by the Bay Invitational meet held at Magnolia Beach in Port Lavaca.
The varsity boys team finished fifth overall with Jose Velasquez leading the way with a 13th place finish with a time of 19:57. Rey Medrano was 17th with a time of 20:40 followed by Ivan Gonzalez who was 26th (21:59). Joseph Rivera-Gipprich was 28th (22:03), Julian Gonzales finished 29th (22:11) and Ruben Medrano was 34th (22:59).
The varsity Lady Pirates finished sixth overall, led by Jailynn Garcia who finished 17th with a time of 15:29. Mea Villarreal was 38th (16:46), Abbygail Martinez was 53rd (20:00), Madison Leal finished 56th (21:07) and Marivell Perez was 58th with a time of 23:16.
The JV boys finished second as a team led by Justin Cruz who finished 12th, followed by Juan Resio (13th), Nathan Alvarado (15th), Jacob Barrera (20th) and Isaiah Hernandez (24th).