Mathis defeats G-P in non-district title

Portland – The Mathis Lady Pirates have breezed through non-district play and it continued last Saturday afternoon with an impressive 57-26 win over Class 5A Gregory-Portland at Wildcat Gym.
The Lady Pirates ran off to a 21-4 first period lead and extended their margin to 33-4 at the half and never looked back during the win.
Jeda Hargett led the Lady Pirates with 15 points while Anyssia Mendoza and Lily Ybarra each scored 13 points. Alina Sanchez added seven points, Mackenzie Rodriguez scored three while Destiny Cavazos, Annisa Bordayo and Mercedes Soto scored two points each.