MATHIS – The Mathis Lady Pirates gave Falfurrias all they could handle last Friday afternoon before dropping a five-set 17-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 5-15 loss to the Belles at Pirate Gym.
The Lady Pirates fell behind 6-0 to start game one before Jeda Hargett picked up two blocks and a kill to make it 10-8 Falfurrias. The Belles opened their margin to 19-11 but a tip by Mia Gutierrez and kill from Samantha Encinia got Mathis within 19-14. The Belles outscored the Lady Pirates 6-3 down the stretch to take game one 25-17.
Mathis took their first lead of the match 5-4 in game two and a kill followed by a push by Encinia helped Mathis build a 10-7 lead. Hargett later added a pair of kills that made it 19-15 and then added a push and kill that extended the margin to 21-15. Mathis extended their lead to 24-16 but eight straight Belle points tied the game 24-24 before the Lady Pirates finally put game two away, winning 26-24.
Again, Mathis fell into a 6-0 deficit to start game three before an Encinia kill pulled Mathis within 12-9. After an ace from Clarissa Salinas and kill by Hargett Mathis was within 14-13, but Falfurrias went on to win game three 25-20.
In game four Hargett picked up a kill while Encinia followed with a push and kill after an ace by Alexandria Martinez to give Mathis a 6-5 lead. Encinia and Hargett later added a block for point each to tie the game 18-18. Falfurrias went back up 21-18 before a Gutierrez kill made it 21-19 to end the run. Hargett again went to work, she picked up a block and followed that with a kill to again tie the game, 21-21. The Belles went back up 23-21 before a Hargett kill put an end to the short run, making it 23-22. Mathis scored the final three points to take game two 25-23.
Game five saw Falfurrias build a 5-0 lead and after an ace by Victoria Rivera-Washington the Lady Pirates cut the lead to 5-2. Falfurrias answered with eight unanswered points before going on to win game five 15-5.
Clarisa Salinas picked up 11 digs, and one ace, Victoria Rivera-Washington added three digs, one block and an ace, Samantha Encinia finished nine assists, eight digs, seven kills and three blocks,
Alexandria Martinez had one ace, Marivel Munoz added 10 assists and five digs, Jaydene Rivers picked up three digs, one kill and one dig, Mia Gutierrez turned in three digs and two kills, Jeda Hargett finished with 12 kills, 10 digs and five digs, Mercedes Rodriguez-Soto had eight digs and Gabby Guerrero had two digs.
The Lady Pirates match on Tuesday was not completed after an injury in the fourth set.