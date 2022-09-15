Mathis edges past Odem 28-22

Lightning struck early delaying the start of the Odem Owl game against Mathis at Owl Stadium on sept. 8, but it would be the Pirates who would strike late to defeat the Owls 28-22.
Mathis’ Ethan Ybarra, who had 245 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the game, scored on runs of 15 and 6 yards in a seven-second span to give the Pirates (2-1) the victory.
Ybara scored with 2:56 left in the game to tie it at 22-22. An Odem turnover on the ensuing kickoff gave the Pirates the ball deep in Owl territory and they took advantage, with Ybarra running the ball in from 6 yards out.
The Owl offense went to work, marching 68 yards to the Mathis 2, but time ran out on the Owls who fell to 0-3 on the season.
The Owls were first to strike in the first quarter as Bryce Galvan scored on a 4-yard run. The point after was missed but Odem was up 6-0 with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter.
Odem got one more shot just before the half when Nate Villarreal intercepted a Mathis pass, but the Owls could not capitalize.
Mathis opened the third period with a drive that was capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Xaiden Veliz. The Pirates added the two-point conversion to go up 8-6 with 8:33 left in the third quarter.
The Owls responded less than two minutes later when Hunter Dawson connected with Leon Brown with a 57-yard scoring pass. Galvan added the two-point conversion, handing Odem a 14-8 lead with 6:31 remaining in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff Adam Romero recovered a Mathis fumble, but again the Owls stalled, fumbling the ball back at the Pirate 20.
The Pirates opened the fourth quarter with a 46-yard scoring run by Ybarra. The conversion failed, leaving the game tied 14-14.
The Owls would again respond. This time Brown hauled in a 17-yard scoring toss from Dawson. Galvan added the two-point conversion to make it 22-14 Owls with 7:09 left in the game. Mathis went on to score twice in seven seconds during the final three minutes of the game to get the win.
Galvan finished the night with 133 yards rushing and one touchdown. Dawson added 38 yards and Ashton Rodriguez added 31 rushing yards. Dawson completed 7 of 11 passes for 131 yards, five of which went to Brown for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Chavira had one catch for 18 yards and Kyle Wuenschel had one catch for five yards.