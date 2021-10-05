After winning their first game of the season last week, the Mathis Pirates failed to take the win once again, this time against the Industrial Cobras out of Vanderbilt, in their home district game on Friday, Sept. 24.
The final score was 17-14.
Industrial came out of the gate with determination, immediately trampling the Pirates with two back-to-back touchdowns and PATS, ending the first in the lead, 14-0.
In the second quarter, however, Mathis was able to find its bearings, successfully scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion, making it 14-8 at halftime.
Before all was said and done, Mathis managed to score one final touchdown, but Industrial answered back with the go-ahead field goal to clinch the win.
Mathis fell to 0-1 in District 15-3A Division I play and has an overall record of 1-4.
The Pirates will next go up against the Edna Cowboys in an away district game on Friday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
