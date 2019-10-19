Mathis falls to A-P, Skidmore-Tynan

ARANSAS PASS – The Mathis Lady Pirates, depleted by injuries, suffered a 14-25, 16-25, 11-25 loss at Panther Gym Friday afternoon.
In game one Jeda Hargettís block and push for points helped the Lady Pirates helped Mathis take a 4-0 lead and held an 8-5 lead before the Lady Panthers scored seven straight to make it 12-5 A-P before Samantha Encinia ended the run with a kill. Aransas Pass made it 18-10 but a Mia Gutierrez kill put a stop to the run. The Lady Panthers went on to win game one 25-14. Midway through game two a Gutierrez kill and a couple of pushes by Hargett kept Mathis within striking distance, 10-8. Mathis was outscored 15-8 down the stretch and dropped game two 25-16. Aransas Pass captured game three and the match 25-11.
Samantha Encinia led the Lady Pirates with six assists, four digs and a pair of blocks while Jeda Hargett added six digs, one kill, one block and a kill. Victoria Rivera-Washington added five digs and two blocks, Mia Gutierrez had two digs and a pair of kills, Anyssia Mendoza picked up one dig and a block, Sasha Deleon had three, Victoria Alvarado added two and Gabby Guerrero had one.
Tuesday night the Lady Pirates traveled to Skidmore-Tynan and fell 17-25, 13-25, 12-25. Marivel Munoz had four digs, and 11 assists, Samantha Encinia finished with three kills, three digs and two blocks, Jeda Hargett added five kills, four digs and three blocks, Destiny Cavazos picked up five kills, one ace and a block, Kalee Aguilar and Mia Gutierrez had three digs each and Sasha Deleon had four and Victoria Rivera Washington had one block.