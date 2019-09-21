Mathis falls to Taft in district match

TAFT – The Mathis Lady Pirate volleyball team remained winless in district play after losing a 13-25, 9-25, 12-25 decision to the Taft Lady Greyhounds.
Samantha Encinia paced the Lady Pirates with five digs, four assists, two kills and one block. Jeda Hargett finished with five kills, three digs and a block, followed by Marivel Munoz with two assists and one dig. Mercedes Rodriguez-Soto, Mia Gutierrez and Victoria Rivera-Washington each had five digs, Clarissa Salinas had four with Sasha Deleon, Jaydene Rivers each adding one dig on the night.