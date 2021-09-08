In their season opening game against Ingleside on Friday, Aug. 27, the Mathis Pirates fell to the Mustangs by five points, 15-10.
Mathis started the game out strong with eight points scored in the first quarter. After Ingleside scored a pair of touchdowns and completed PATs in the second quarter, the Pirates tried to rally – but to no avail, as the Mustang defense proved to be just strong enough to hold them at bay.
Mathis was able to complete a final two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, but the effort wasn’t enough.
Mathis next plays against Odem in an away non-district game on Friday, Sept. 3.
