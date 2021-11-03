Mathis rattled off a season-high 54 points to keep its playoff hopes alive last Friday at the friendly confines of Pirate Stadium.
The Pirates rushed for more than 400 yards in beating Aransas Pass 54-2.
The victory snapped Mathis’ three-game district losing skid and got the Pirates to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in District 15-3A Division I play.
The Pirates are currently tied for fifth in the district standings with Palacios, sitting a game back of Orange Grove and Goliad, which are tied for third at 2-2.
Edna leads the district standings at 5-0, while Industrial is second, a half-game back of the Cowboys at 4-0.
Mathis finishes the year with showdowns against Orange Grove and Palacios. The Pirates need wins in both contests to have a chance at a playoff spot, but that alone won’t do the trick.
Mathis did the first thing it needed to do to get into the postseason by beating Aransas Pass.
Ethan and Elyon Ybarra combined for nearly 300 rushing yards to fuel the Pirate victory.
Ethan carried the ball 19 times for 154 yards and a touchdown, while Elyon averaged 26.8 yards per carry with 134 yards on five totes, scoring three times.
Geo Sarmiento rushed for 86 yards on eight carries for the Pirates.
Andrew Cuellar added 28 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven carries in the win.
Marcos Alvarado threw for 60 yards on 6-of-14 passing with Carlos Acosta catching three passe for 30 yards and Donovan Longoria catching two passes for 24 yards. Elyon Ybarra had one catch for six yards.
Derik Deleon led the defense with 10 tackles, including two for loss.
The Pirate defense had a total of 13 tackles for loss, including three sacks.
Matt Perez and Xaiden Veliz both had seven tackles. Five other Pirates, including Acosta and Longoria, had six tackles apiece.
