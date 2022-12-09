Jailynn Garcia scored 14 points and Jackie Garcia added 13 to lead the Mathis Lady Pirates to a 50-41 win over the Ingleside Lady Mustangs on Nov. 22.
Mathis (3-2) was also led by Victoria Alvarado, who had 11 points, and Aliyah Montemayor, who had eight.
Montemayor and Jailynn Garcia each had two 3-pointers, and Alvarado added one.
Mathis also won the JV game 28-22.
Mathis falls to T-M
The Mathis Lady Pirates lost to Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 57-32 in a non-district basketball contest on Nov. 18.
Jackie Garcia led Mathis with 10 points. Aliyah Montemayor added nine, while Jailynn Garcia had seven, Paris Trevino had four and Victoria Alvarado added two.
Montemayor and Jailynn Garcia each made one 3-pointer.