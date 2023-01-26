The Mathis Lady Pirates fell to the Odem Lady Owls 36-34 in a District 29-3A game on Jan. 10 in Odem.
Clarisa Martinez led Mathis with nine points. Ansleigh Solis and Marissa Cortez each added six points, while teammates Josette Aparicio and Alexis Saldivar scored five apiece. Davianna Mendez tossed in four.
Mathis downs Taft
Clarisa Martinez scored 11 points to led the Mathis Lady Pirates to a 38-30 District 29-3A victory over the Taft Lady Greyhounds on Jan. 6 in Taft.
Ansleigh Solis followed with nine points, Josette Aparicio tossed in seven and Joslynn Hinojosa added three.