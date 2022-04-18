On Monday, March 28, District 29-3A hosted its golf tournament in Victoria at the Riverside Golf Course.
The Mathis Lady Pirates won the district team championship. Lady Pirates Maribella Barrera with a 101 placed second overall while teammate Mercedes Leal with a 103 earned third. Rounding out the Lady Pirates were Bella Garcia with a 115, Mia Encinia with a 115 and Alliyah Olivarez with a 117.
Their total score was 434, which topped the field and earned the team a spot at regionals. Earlier in the year, the ladies won two titles.
The Mathis B team consisted of Victoria Alvarado with a 130, Kylie Rodriguez with a 131, Elisa Ruiz with a 131, Hailey Olivo with a 145 and Catarina Barrera with a 146 ending with a team score of 537, earning them a third-place finish.
For the boys, Ruben Medrano shot 101 and placed second overall and will advance to regionals. Rounding out the Pirates team were Dominic Padron with a 122, Joseph Barrera with a 128, Peyton Rasbury with a 138 and Rey Garcia with a 142, earning them a sixth-place team finish.