Mathis Junior Golf Association hosts 14th Annual Tournament

MATHIS – The Mathis Junior Golf Association held their 14th Annual Junior Golf Tournament last Friday, June 21 at the Alice Municipal golf course.
This year was a great success with 48 kids participating in the program and 41 competing in this years tournament.
After the tournament, kids and parents were provided with lunch, followed by an award ceremony.
After the ceremony all the kids received a door prize.
The program started in late May and were practicing at the high school fields where they learned how to drive with a driver and worked on their iron game.
For the last two weeks, they were on the golf course teaching the kids how to chip and putt.
It was a great turn out and we are just excited to see this program continue to grow. To see the parents involved with their children is great, they too are learning the game.