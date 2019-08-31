Mathis Lady Pirates defeat Ben Bolt at S-T Tournament

MATHIS – The Mathis Lady Pirates needed five sets, but in the end, they defeated Ben Bolt 25-13, 23-25, 25-12, 15-25, 15-8 Tuesday night.
Samantha Encinia finished the night with 11 assists, five digs, three kills and a block, followed by Jeda Hargett with 13 kills, six digs and two blocks. Clarissa Salinas added three digs, one ace and a kill, Marivel Munoz had four assists and one dig, Mia Gutierrez and Jaydene Rivers each picked up one dig and one kill, Victoria Rivera-Washington had one dig and Mercedes Rodriguez-Soto added nine digs.
At the Skidmore-Tynan Tournament, the Lady Pirates began pool play with a 25-12, 25-11 loss to Freer. Mathis bounced back to defeat Beeville 25-23, 19-25, 25-23 and John Paul II 19-25, 25-21, 25-19 to close pool play.
In the Gold bracket the Lady Pirates dropped both games, falling to San Diego and Annapolis Academy.