Mathis Lady Pirates earn pair of wins

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Mathis Lady Pirates recorded a pair of non-district wins during the week.
On Friday the Lady Pirates picked up a 15-25, 25-23, 25-14, 18-25, 15-9 win at Moody on Friday.
Jeda Hargett led the Lady Pirates with 11 kills, six digs and six blocks, followed by Samantha Encinia with four digs, four kills, three blocks and five assists. Mercedes Rivera-Soto finished with nine digs and assist, Marivel Munoz added four assists and five digs, Clarissa Salinas had three digs and two kills, Victoria Rivera-Washington added four digs, Jaydene Rivers had one dig and Mia Gutierrez finished with one ace, kill, dig and assist.
On Tuesday night Mathis defeated Pettus 23-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14, 15-7.
Hargett finished the night with 10 blocks, six kills and two digs, Salinas added three kills, two digs and an ace, Rivera-Washington tallied two aces, kills, digs and one assist, Encinia picked up three kills, two digs, three blocks and six assists, Gutierrez had three aces, one kill and an assist, Munoz finished with two digs and a pair of assists, Rivera-Soto turned in seven digs and one ace, Alexandria Martinez added three digs and Rivers finished with one kill and one block.