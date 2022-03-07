The Mathis Lady Pirates competed at the Bishop Badger Golf Invitational Feb. 21, in Alice.
After coming up short last week against 4A and 5A schools placing fourth, the Lady Pirates took first place with a score of 414.
The ladies were led by junior Mercedes Leal with a score 100, her best score of this early season. Senior Bella Garcia scored her personal best of 102. Leal and Garcia placed second and third overall.
Rounding out the team was junior Allyah Olivarez 106, junior Maribella Barerra 106, and freshman Catarina Barerra 126. Two other ladies competed as well, junior Kylie Rodriguez 133 and junior Hailey Olivo 133.
The ladies have been practicing and competing over the last month and a half and this is the Lady Pirates second first-place finish.
The ladies will be competing next at the San Diego Vaqueros Invitational.