MATHIS – Mathis hosted Aransas Pass in a key district matchup Tuesday night, and both the Pirates and Lady Pirates lost.
The Lady Pirates began the night with a 54-42 loss. Lily Ybarra finished with 17 points including a pair of threes; Jeda Hargett added 11; both Victoria Alvarado and Alina Sanchez scored four each while Mercedez Soto and Anyssia Mendoza each added three points for Mathis.
The nightcap saw the Pirates fall into an early hole – one they could not dig themselves out of as the lost to Aransas Pass 97-61 at Pirate Gym. The Pirates fell behind 19-2 in the first period and found themselves down 27-8 after one period. Mathis added seven in the second period and saw them trail 48-15 at the half. Marcos Alvarado and Jonathan Villarreal each scored 14 points; Darion Rodriguez finished with 10; Carlos Acosta scored nine; Ethan Munoz added seven; Issac Gutierrez picked up five, and Anthony Garcia had two points.