Mathis Pirate VB team falls to Kingsville

MATHIS – The Mathis Lady Pirates suffered a 17-25, 21-25, 26-24, 23-25 setback to Kingsville Tuesday night at Pirate Gym.
Jeda Hargett finished the night with eight kills, three blocks and four digs, Mercedes Rodriguez-Soto added 12 digs, one assist and an ace, Samantha Encinia picked up six kills, eight digs, six blocks and seven assists, Marivel Munoz tacked on seven digs and seven assists, Clarrisa Salinas turned in seven digs, an ace and one kill, Victoria Rivera-Washington finished with two blocks and one dig, Jaydene Rivera added one kill, one dig and two locks, Mia Gutierrez had one ace and a block and Alexandria Martinez had one ace.
The Lady Pirates went winless at the Woodsboro Tournament over the weekend. Mathis dropped their opener to host Woodsboro 23-25, 20-25 sending them to the Gold bracket on Saturday.
Mathis began play Saturday with a loss to Falfurrias. Jeda Hargett had three digs and three kills, Marivel Munoz had two digs and two assists, Samantha Encinia finished with one dig, one block and an assist, Mercedes Rodriguez-Soto had one kill and four digs, Clarissa Salinas added two digs and Victoria Rivera-Washington added one block.
In their final match of the tournament, the Lady Pirates fell to Brackettville 20-25, 23-25. Encinia led the way with five kills, seven assists and seven digs and three blocks, Hargett finished with eight blocks, four kills and six digs, Rodriguez-Soto tallied one kill and 10 digs, Jaydene Rivers added two kills, two blocks and a dig, Washington added two digs and a pair of blocks, Munoz picked up five assists, two digs and one kill, Mia Gutierrez finished with two digs and a kill, Salinas had six digs and a block and Alexandria Martinez added a pair of aces.