Mathis Pirate XC boys place sixth at Falfurrias meet

FALFURRIAS – The Mathis Pirate boys cross country team finished sixth at the Falfurrias Invitational Meet at the Falfurrias Municipal Golf Course.
Jose Velasquez led the Pirates with a 13th place finish with a time of 17:48 followed by Julian Gonzalez was 28th (18:34). Rey Medrano was 39th (19:16), Justin Cruz 46th (19:41), Joseph Rivera-Gipprich 47th (19:42), Ivan Gonzalez 57th (20:16) and Ruben Medrano was 62nd (20:33).
For the Lady Pirates, Aryana Hernandez finished 23rd (15:02), Jailynn Garcia was 50th (16:01), Mea Villarreal 66th (16:48), Abbygail Martinez 86th (18:35) and Madison Leal was 92nd (20:37).
For the JV boys, Juan Resio was 33rd (23:12), Nathan Alvarado 35th (23:36) and Isaiah Hernandez was 38th (24:55).
The seventh-grade boys finished second, paced by winner Dominick Padron (13:42). Estevan Molina came in fifth (15:10), Aries Garcia 23rd (18:21), Jose Padron 35th (19:42), David Gonzales 38th (19:57), Jose Soliz 48th (22:39) and Rogelio Sanchez 59th (27:38).
The seventh-grade girls were sixth overall. Kendall Romero was 8th (18:49), Alexia Rodriguez 19th (20:47), Samantha Espinoza 32nd (22:46), Samantha Quilimaco 47th (26:03), Sarai Obregon 48th (26:03) and Liliana Salazar was 53rd (27:24).
The eighth-grade boys finished fourth led by Ayden Romero who was sixth (13:38). Nathaniel Gutierrez picked up 15th (15:04), Joshua Gonzales 16th (15:14), Ashton Quesada 34th (16:55), Adrian Ramirez 45th (18:33), Erick Figueroa 47th (18:47), Diego Gonzales 57th (24:55).
The eighth-grade girls were led by Aaliyah Montemayor, who finished 33rd (20:29), while Kaelyn Munoz took 42nd (21:42), Laura Resio 53rd (24:13), Lauryn Pena (28:34) and Angel Carranza (28:55).