Mathis Pirate XC finishes second at district meet

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Mathis Pirates and Lady Pirate are going to regionals after their performance at the District 29-3A Cross Country meet last Thursday at West Guth Park in Corpus Christi.
The Pirates finished second as a team and advance to the region meet at Texas A&M-CC Oct. 28. Jose Velasquez continued his superb season with a 2nd place finish with a time of 17:21. Rey Medrano finished in 8th place with a time of 17:51; Justin Medrano took 10th place with a time of 17:56; Ruben Medrano placed 11th with a time of 17:58; Joseph Rivera-Gipprich was 14th with a time of 18:20; Julian Gonzales finished 16th (18:39), and Ivan Gonzalez finished 23rd with a time of 19:35.
The Lady Pirates finished sixth overall as a team. Aryana Hernandez finished in 10th place with a time of 14:24, qualifying her for the region meet for the third straight season. Jailynn Garcia finished in 20th place with a time of 15:57; Jolene Serna was 31st with a time of 17:50; Abbygail Martinez took 39th place with a time of 19:11, and Mea Villarreal finished 42nd place with a time of 20:47.
The JV boys turned in a nice effort. Jacob Barrera finished second with a time of 21:19; Nathan Alvarado took 3rd place with a time of 21:27, and Isaiah Hernandez finished fifth with a time of 22:03.