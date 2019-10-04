MATHIS – The Mathis Pirates started Friday night’s game against visiting Falfurrias on fire, but a second quarter lapse allowed the Jerseys to get back in the game before a second half domination on both sides of the ball allowed the Pirates to win their district opener 58-22.
“We played 46 and a half minutes of really good team football. We got a little lazy towards the end of the first half and went from being up 18-0, then 90 seconds later it’s 25-22 at half time. We talked about learning how to finish ball games and that’s what our boys did,” Coach Trae Stevens said.
The contest began with a pair of points before Mathis took advantage of their possession. From the Jersey 29 Mathis needed four plays to score, capped by a Seth Gibson nine-yard touchdown run. The kick missed, but Mathis was up 6-0.
A second short punt by Falfurrias put the Pirates at the Jersey 31. Two plays later Gibson ran for 22 yards and a first down at the seven and went the final seven yards on the next play for his second score of the night. The two-point conversion failed, but Mathis was up 12-0.
The Pirates began the second quarter with an impressive 84-yard, 13-play drive, capped by Gibson’s third score to go up 18-0.
Things went south for the Pirates as Falfurrias scored twice to get within 18-15, the second score came after a Pirate turnover. Mathis ended the run when Gibson picked up his fourth score of the half, this time on a nine-yard run. Tim Morin’s point after made it 25-15 Pirates. Falfurrias responded on their next possession, scoring on a five-yard pass, ending a wild first half that ended with the Pirates up 25-22.
The second half was all Mathis. The Pirates initial score of the third came when Darion Rodriguez picked up a backward Jersey pass and run 44 yards for the touchdown. Morin’s point after made it 32-22 Mathis.
After a Falfurrias punt, quarterback Jacob Martinez dashed 40 yards for a touchdown and after the Morin point after, Mathis was up 39-22.
Rodriguez had his hand in the next Pirate score, intercepting and returning a pass to the Jersey 17. On the first play Martinez hit Isaac Gutierrez with a 17-yard touchdown pass to make the score 46-22. After Joseph Olivarez recovered a fumble the Martinez-Gutierrez duo connected again, this time for 38 yards as Mathis extended their margin to 52-22.
The final score of the night came from Ethan Munoz who returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.
Gibson finished the night with 105 yards rushing and four scores, Martinez added 52 yards rushing and completed 11 of 14 passes for 136 yards. Marcos Alvarado had four catches for 59 yards and Gutierrez finished with three receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense Anthony Garcia and Xaiden Veliz each had five tackles; Andrew Cuellar added four tackles and a sack; Levi Orsak finished with four tackled while Rodriguez had an interception and recovered a fumble.