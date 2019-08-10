Mathis Pirates drop Tuesday opener to Miller

MATHIS – The Mathis Lady Pirates dropped a heartbreaker to Miller Tuesday night at Pirate Gym 25-20, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10.
Jeda Hargett finished with seven digs, three kills and three blocks, Mercedes Rodriguez-Soto picked up 14 digs, Clarissa Salinas added 12 digs, two aces and one kill, Victoria Rivera-Washington finished with four kills, three digs and one ace, Samantha Encinia turned in four assists, eight digs and three block, Marivel Munoz tallied six assists and two digs and Mia Gutierrez finished with two digs and one ace.