Mathis Pirates falter in opener at Industrial Friday

INDUSTRIAL – The Mathis Pirates got off to a sluggish start and could not bounce back, falling to Industrial 47-20 Friday on the road.
The Pirates fell into a 6-0 hole to start the game and a Mathis turnover allowed the Cobras to jump out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.
After a Pirate punt the Cobras marched into Pirate land and threatened to extend their lead, but a fumble recovery by Andrew Cuellar thwarted the drive. The Pirates marched into Cobra territory on runs by Thomas Villarreal and Isaac Gutierrez, but the drive stalled on downs at the Cobra 28.
Mathis forced an Industrial punt, but the Pirates fumbled the ball away and on the first play the Cobras were on the board again, taking a 20-0 lead. On the ensuing Mathis possession, Jacob Martinez connected with Seth Gibson for 25 yards to midfield. Gibson followed with a six-yard run and Gutierrez picked up a first down with a five-yard run for a fresh set of downs. Martinez then found Darian Rodriguez with a 34-yard pass to the five. Villarreal scored on the next play, allowing Mathis to get within 20-6 in the second quarter.
Industrial answered two plays later, scoring on a 37-yard pass to make it 26-6, but the Pirates responded. Martinez passes to Ethan Munoz and Gutierrez netted Mathis a first down at their 28. Martinez found Gibson two plays later at the Cobra 45 to move the chains and on the following play Gutierrez hauled in a 35-yard pass from Martinez to reach the ten. Villarreal capped the drive with a 10-yard run to pull the Pirates within 26-12. Industrial quickly answered, taking advantage of another Pirate miscue, they scored on an 11-yard run to make it 33-12 Cobras at the half.
Industrial opened the second half with scores in the third and fourth quarters to extend their lead to 47-12. Mathis ended the run with a nice 16-play, 65-yard drive. Three straight runs by Juan Rodriguez gave the Pirates a first down at Industrial 41. The drive seemed to have stalled, but a fourth down 13-yard run by Martinez gave Mathis new life. Two more runs by Juan Rodriguez moved the ball to the 13 and two plays later Gibson scored from 10 yards out, making the final score 47-20.
Villarreal finished with 38 yards rushing and two scores, Martinez added 35 yards, Juan Rodriguez finished with 30 yards and Gibson picked up 28 yards and a score. Martinez completed 17 of 30 passes for 186 yards with Gutierrez hauling in nine of the passes for 61 yards. Darian Rodriguez, Marcos Alvarado and Juan Rodriguez each had two catches.
Thomas Villarreal finished with a team high 11 tackles, Isaiah Ricarte had eight and Ethan Munoz added six tackles.