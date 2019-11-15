MATHIS – Friday night at Pirate Stadium both the Mathis and San Diego offenses dominated the game, but it may have been two defensive plays by Anthony Garcia that handed Mathis a 35-33 win over the Vaqueros.
Mathis will enter the playoffs as the number two seed and will face San Antonio Randolph Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Aggie Stadium in Poteet.
San Diego started the game off with an 11-play drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass that gave the Vaqueros a 7-0 lead.
After the two teams exchanged punts the Pirates got the ball back at the San Diego 34 after a short punt. On fourth down Jacob Martinez hit Isaac Gutierrez with a 21-yard touchdown pass that pulled Mathis within 7-6.
The lead did not last long as the Vaqueros returned the ensuing kick 90 yards for a touchdown, making it 14-6 San Diego.
The Pirates answered on their next possession. Martinez found Matthew Cuellar for 11 yards and a first down bit Mathis would need another 4th down conversion. This time Martinez took off on a 23-yard run to the 19 and two plays later Seth Gibson scored on a 10-yard run to get the Pirates within two, 14-12.
Anthony Garcia then made his first big play of the night, recovering a Vaquero fumble and dashed 15 yards for the touchdown. Thomas Villarreal added the wo-point conversion as Mathis took their first lead of the night 20-14.
San Diego later scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass to give the Vaqueros a 21-20 lead at the half.
The Pirates went back to work on their second possession of the second half. Runs by Gutierrez and Martinez netted 15 yards and later on third down Martinez gained 11 more yards for another first down. Martinez later hit Rodriguez for 32 yards to the San Diego 10. The drive stalled before Villarreal found Matthew Cuellar on fourth down for the two-yard touchdown pass. Villarreal added the conversion and Mathis was up 28-21.
The Vaqueros looked to regain the lead, marching to the Mathis 26 before Ethan Munoz intercepted a pass to end the threat. After the Pirates failed to move the ball the Vaqueros were again deep in Mathis territory, but this time Gutierrez tipped a fourth down pass away again ending another Vaquero drive.
After stopping the Pirates again drove and this time they would convert, scoring on a 28-yard pass. The kick failed and Mathis clung to a 28-27 lead. The Pirates again struggled to move the ball, but two plays into the next Vaquero drive Anthony Garcia scooped up a San Diego fumble and raced 56 yards for the touchdown. Tim Morin added the point after as Mathis took a 35-27 lead.
The Vaqueros later scored on a short run to make it 35-33. San Diego’s two-point conversion failed when Gutierrez intercepted the pass in the end zone, handing the Pirates the 35-33 win.
Martinez finished with 121 yards rushing and added 45 yards through the air. Gutierrez caught two passes for 56 yards and Rodriguez had two receptions for 40 more yards. Juan Rodriguez led the Pirates with 13 tackles, Villarreal added 11, James Ramirez had 10, Gutierrez added a sack and interception and Garcia had his two fumble recoveries.