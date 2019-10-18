MATHIS – The Mathis Pirate win Friday night may have been decided before the game even started. With mother nature making its long-awaited appearance, the gusting winds out of the north turned out to be the difference. But don’t make a mistake, the Pirate football team had a little something to do with the outcome. Head Coach Trae Stevens opted to take the wind at their back during the coin toss and it turned out to be the first break the Pirates caught, defeating Bishop 46-3 on Homecoming night.
Bishop was forced to punt into the wind on their initial possession and it did not turn out well as Mathis took over at the Badger 32. On the first offensive play of the night Thomas Villarreal raced 32 yards untouched for a touchdown that gave Mathis a 6-0 lead with 10:15 remaining in the first quarter.
After missing one opportunity to get back on the board the Pirates took advantage of another short punt by the Badgers. Villarreal dashed 15 yards to the Bishop 30 and on the next play Jacob Martinez hit Darion Rodriguez for 15 more yards. Later, on fourth down the duo connected again, this time for nine yards and a touchdown with 5:09 left in the first, making it 12-0 Pirates.
In the second a fake punt by the Badgers came up short and Mathis had the ball at the Bishop 42. Two plays later Juan Rodriguez dashed 42 yards for the touchdown handing the Pirates an 18-0 lead at the half.
The Pirates struck quickly to start the third quarter. Martinez found Isaac Gutierrez and 55 yards later he was in the end zone. Gutierrez caught the two-point conversion handing Mathis a 26-0 lead.
Bishop then drove to the Pirate five, but the Pirate defense held ground, holding the Badgers to a field goal that made it 26-3.
The Pirates responded with Martinez going back to the air, this time a 42-yard touchdown pass to Darion Rodriguez to make it 32-3 Pirates.
Mathis added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, a 23-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Juan Rodriguez and a 14-yard touchdown run by Elijah Ybarra.
Martinez finished the night with 173 yards passing and three touchdowns while Villarreal and Rodriguez both had 56 yards rushing. Gutierrez had three receptions for 82 yards and Rodriguez had four catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Villarreal also had a big night on defense, picking up eight tackles, four for losses and James Ramirez also finished with eight tackles. Andrew Cuellar and Ethan Munoz had seven tackles each with Cuellar adding a sack and Tim Morin also had a sack while Levi Orsak and Anthony Garcia each picking off a pass.