The Mathis Pirate Powerlifting Team were having a great run last season and were looking to clinch the state title until COVID-19 put everything on hold. The student athletes kept working out and stayed in shape knowing there time would come again and the title would be there’s.
That time has come.
The Pirate powerlifters took the state championship title on March 27 – the first time in the school’s history.
“We were looking at it last year and thought we had a chance to get there just by looking at guys and looking at the numbers,” Mathis ISD Athletic Director Trae Stevens said.
“We definitely knew we had possible. Very early on we thought he really had a chance to go – then COVID came in.
“I know those guys were really disappointed because those six cats right there, they put in a lot hours.”
The team is made up of coach Rene Ortega, Elijah Ybarra, Dante Deleon, Donavon Longoria, Robert Rios, Anthony Garcia and Derik Deleon.
Stevens said that the team does more than a few hours in the weight room, they basically live there. Then, when the school closes they’re at the local gym continuing to put in the work that took them to state.
“I’m ecstatic for those guys because it’s a lot of hard work that finally paid off,” Stevens said.
