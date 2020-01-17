Mathis runs past Lady Greyhounds

TAFT – The Mathis Lady Pirates capitalized on Taft miscues early on and cruised to a 63-17 district win at Taft Tuesday night. Mathis put the game away in the second when they outscored Taft 21-0.
Lily Ybarra scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the first period and Alina Sanchez added 14 points during the win. Victoria Alvarado scored seven, Mercedez Soto added six, Jeda Hargett had five while Victoria Washington, Anyssia Mendoza and Anissa Bordayo finished with two points each.
On Friday night the Lady Pirates changed locations of their game with Aransas Pass, but the results did not favor Mathis as they dropped a 45-31 decision to the Lady Panthers. Lily Ybarra finished with 12 points followed by Jeda Hargett with seven, Alina Sanchez and Anyssia Mendoza scored four each, Victoria Alvarado had two and Victoria Washington added one point.