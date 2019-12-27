Mathis takes third at Booster Club Invitational

MATHIS – The Mathis Pirates hosted their annual Pirate Athletic Booster Club Invitational Tournament over the weekend. The Pirates opened the tournament with three straight wins but lost both games on Saturday to finish third overall.
The Pirates began the tournament Thursday with an easy 77-35 win over Woodsboro. Mathis led 49-21 at the half and cruised the rest of the way. Issac Gutierrez scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the first half and Jonathan Villarreal, who was named to the All-Tournament team, hit six threes to finish with 26 points. Jacob Martinez nailed three from behind the arc to finish with 11 points, Ruben Medrano had seven, Levi Orsak two and Parth Bhakta added one.
In game two of the day, the Pirates thumped Banquete 66-37. Villarreal led the way with 29 points followed by Gutierrez with 16 and Martinez added 15. Medrano picked up three points and Samuel Trejo had two.
On Friday the Pirates continued their winning ways with a 66-46 win over Three Rivers. The Pirates used a 24-9 third period to put the game away, led by Villarreal who had 29 points. Medrano added 11 points, Gutierrez turned in 10 points, Martinez, Trejo and Bhakta scored four each and Orsak added three.
On Saturday the Pirates suffered their first loss, falling to Annapolis Christian Academy 50-43. Mathis fell behind 18-8 after one period but their rally fell short. Villarreal scored 26 followed by Gutierrez with nine, Marcus Alvarado had five with Martinez, Trejo and Bhakta each scoring two points.
Mathis dropped their final game of the tourney on Saturday, falling to Odem 56-34. Gutierrez led the Pirates with 12 points, Alvarado and Villarreal each had eight, Trejo had four and Martinez scored two.