While Mathis was favored to win by many in their Friday, Sept. 10, matchup against Karnes City, the Badgers ultimately delivered an upset and won in knuckle-biting fashion, 24-20.
Karnes City kicked things off first by scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, but failed to earn the extra point.
In the second, the Badgers collected 12 points, but the Pirates battled back, earning two touchdowns and an extra point for each – but at halftime, the Badgers were in the lead, 18-14.
In the third quarter, Mathis kept Karnes City at bay and eventually scored another touchdown of its own, but failed to earn the PAT.
In the fourth, Karnes City reversed the action of the third and scored the final touchdown of the game, hammering down that final nail in the coffin, and dashing any hopes of a comeback.
Mathis is now 0-3 overall, and will next battle it out against George West in a home non-district game on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
