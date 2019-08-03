Mathis volleyball set for season opener

MATHIS – Mathis head volleyball coach April Cervantez is going to rely on her seniors this year as the Lady Pirates look to improve from last year’s 11-18 record.
Cervantez is going to look for senior Jeda Hargett to help turn things around this season. Hargett is one of the key players for Cervantez. Hargett will be the Lady Pirates’ middle blocker and hitter.
Another key player for Mathis will be senior Clarissa Salinas who Cervantez says is an all-around player. The two will look from help from seniors Marivel Munoz and Victoria Rivera-Washington.
Mathis opens the regular season Aug. 6th when they host CC Miller.