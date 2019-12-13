Mathis wins three at Poteet tournament

POTEET – The Mathis Pirates turned in a solid effort over the weekend at the Poteet basketball tournament, earning a second-place finish in the Bronze Division. Jonathan Villarreal scored 137 points during the five games for the Pirates to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team.
Mathis began the tournament with an impressive 71-56 win over host Poteet on Thursday. The Pirates took a 22-10 first period lead before Poteet took the lead into the fourth, but the Pirates pulled away for the win. Villarreal finished with 31 points; Isaac Gutierrez and Marcos Alvarado each added 12 points; Darion Rodriguez had eight; Isaiah Ricarte scored six, and Carlos Acosta finished with two points.
That same day the Pirates rallied to defeat San Antonio Lutheran 65-63. Villarreal tossed in 32 points, 13 of which came in the decisive fourth period. Ricarte added 12; Gutierrez finished with 12; Acosta and Alvarado had three each while Rodriguez and Jacob Martinez scored two apiece.
Friday, the Pirates fell to Poth 60-43 despite a quick start that saw them take a 15-6 first period lead. Villarreal had 21 points; Ricarte scored 11; Martinez had five; Sergio Farias four; and Gutierrez had two. The Pirates bounced back later that day to defeat Bishop 85-59. Villarreal picked up 21 points; Acosta scored 14; Gutierrez added 12; both Rodriguez and Ricarte tacked on 10 points each; Martinez had nine; Alvarado six and Parth Bhakta scored four.
In the Bronze Division final on Saturday the Pirates lost to Holy Cross 68-58. Villarreal scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth period; Alvarado scored nine; Acosta added eight; Rodriguez picked up five, and Ricarte added four for the Pirates.
Tuesday night the Pirates fell to Sinton 67-42. Mathis was within 35-23 at the half, but Sinton held the Pirates to 19 second half points while scoring 42 during their non-district game in Sinton. Jonathan Villarreal finished with 12 points followed by Darion Rodriguez with 10; Marcos Alvarado had nine; Carlos Acosta five; Isaac Gutierrez, four; and Jacob Martinez, two.