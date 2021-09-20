The matchup between Sinton and Miller kicked off with a flurry of anticipation. The game did not disappoint with both offenses flying down the field. The true definition of a back-and-forth game it seemed that the winner would be decided by the team who had the ball last. Miller would use a strong second half to secure the win against a strong, but injury depleted Sinton squad with a final score of 34-30.
The game was abuzz with both sides looking to get going. The electricity was in the air as Sinton delivered the opening kickoff. Miller used a mixture of running from running back Ethan Greenwood and nice passing from sophomore quarterback Jaedyn Brown to score, with wide receiver Lonnie Adkism hauling in the touchdown for an early 7-0 Buc lead.
Senior quarterback Rene Galvan drove Sinton down the field, capping the drive with a 57 yard touchdown run before a missed extra point.
The Pirates would go into the half with an 18-13 lead.
The two teams then played to a 6-6 deadlock in the third quarter, giving Sinton a 24-19 edge going into the final period.
The fourth quarter was all Miller. Miller found success with a mixed offensive scheme that had the already injury-depleted Pirate defense looking tired and sore.
Miller scored 15 points in the quarter with two touchdowns coming in the last seven minutes of the game, taking a 27-24 advantage.
Sinton went to the air trying to respond with quarterback Braeden Brown throwing a deep ball that bounced right into the hands of Miller defensive back Jaedyn Moreno. Miller used the turnover and good field position to score its last touchdown of the game with J. Brown calling his own number for a rushing touchdown to give the Buccaneers a late 34-24 lead.
B. Brown connected deep with wide receiver Rylan Lopez on the next Sinton possession before taking off on a scramble that was fumbled and recovered by Galvan, who took the ball down inside the red zone.
B. Brown punched in the Pirates’ final touchdown with a short run.
The Buccaneers then recovered the ensuing onside kick and took a knee to finish the game.
“Our boys never stopped fighting,” said Sinton coach Michael Troutman. “I couldn’t be prouder of these men they kept on pushing against a tough opponent.”
Galvan finished the game with 75 yards and one touchdown on 7-of-15 passing. He rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
He accounted for all but 11 of Sinton’s 238 rushing yards on the night.
Lopez had 34 yards receiving on two catches, including the team’s lone receiving TD.
Kaden McCoy caught two balls for 20 yards and Ruben Magana had two catches for 18 yards.
Jonathon Morin led the Sinton defense with 20 tackles. Tyler Ramirez recorded 16 tackles, while Jaquae Stewart and Ray Perez both had 10 tackles.
Sinton will be back in action on Sept. 24 in Corpus Christi against West Oso following the bye week.