Morgan-Walker named Taft girls basketball coach

TAFT – Taft AD JR Castellano has named Kate Morgan-Walker as the new head coach of the Lady Greyhound basketball program.
The Texas Tech graduate was recently the head basketball coach at Bruceville-Eddy ISD since 2017. Walker took over a program that had only one district win in three seasons prior to her arrival. Her first year saw her team improve to four district wins and her squad picked up five wins last year. Walker was also an assistant coach in volleyball, track and powerlifting there.
Walker was the head girls track coach at Lexington from 2016-17 and was the head basketball coach at Corrigan-Camden from 2015-16.