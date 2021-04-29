The 1984 Odem Owl state baseball champions were honored on Friday, April 9, at Owl Field.
Odem-Edroy ISD paid tribute to the school’s only state championship team with a ceremony before the Owls baseball game against Orange Grove.
The 1984 team finished the season with a record of 22-6 under the direction of head coach William Davenport and assistant coach Hector Flores.
The team finished off their regular season with 13 straight wins including playoff wins over Goliad (11-4), Mission Sharyland (2-1), Sweeny (11-4) and Kenedy (9-4). At the state tournament the Owls defeated Linden-Kildare 6-4 in the semifinals before beating Lake Worth 13-8 for the state title.
Named to the all-state tournament team for the Owls were Jerry Adamez, David Garcia, Miguel Gutierrez, Marlin Jordan, David Garcia and Victor Nino.
Other members of the team were Jeff Adamez, Jerry Veliz, Davis Smith, Richard Luna, Joey Lopez, Rene Cantu, Wally Rodriguez, David Maldonado, Pete Hernandez, Mark Beauford, John Cass, David Aleman and Darrin Lesmeister.
“It was great to bring the community and former team members from the 1984 championship team together and recognize them for their huge accomplishment,” current Odem Head Baseball Coach Jason Pfluger said. “I loved seeing the smiles on their faces and their excitement for the ceremony.
“It was a special moment for Odem Owl Baseball.”