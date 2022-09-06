The Odem Cross Country team participated at the Tuloso-Midway Invitational Saturday. The Odem squad battled through the heat and pesky mosquitos to turn in solid times on the day.
Hayden Mitchell paced the Owls finishing 39th with a time of 16:45. James Hoskins finished 67th in a time of 18:58, Charlie Thomas took 73rd place with a time of 20:26 and Justin Andrade finished in 75th placed with a time of 21:52.
For the Lady Owls Alma Almendarez took 68th place with her time of 17:30 and Avril Quiroz took 83rd place with a time of 21:40.