SINTON – On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Odem Edroy ISD Ex Students Association hosted a golf tournament at the Sinton Municipal Golf Course to raise money for its scholarship program for students graduating from OEISD.
The scholarship provides $500 per semester to support tuition, books, and fees associated with the student(s) college studies (up to $1,000). At least one parent or grandparent must be an Odem-Edroy ISD Ex-Student. Applicants must be planning to attend a two-year college or a technical, trade or vocational school.
Twenty-seven golfers enjoyed a day of golf and rekindling memories of their days in school in Odem. The golf tournament is an annual event associated with homecoming and is open to former students, staff administration and the public.